CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At 99

U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) emerges with his grandmother,

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, the matriarch of the Obama family and step-grandmother to former United States President Barack Obama, passed away Monday (March 29) of a brief illness. The elder Obama, who the family affectionately referred to as “Mama Sarah” was 99 years old.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Barack shared a tribute to his step-grandmother on Twitter.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny,” he wrote. “We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”

Mama Sarah was the second wife of Barack’s grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, and helped raise his father, Barack Sr. During her well-lived life, she raised money to educate girls and orphans in Kenya and had a foundation which fed and educated children who lost their parents.

When her grandson was elected President of the United States in 2008, she didn’t own a television. He did come back to Kenya in 2015 when he was President and in 2018, after he had left office. In his 2006 book, Dreams Of My Father, Barack wrote glowingly about “Mama Sarah,” raising her profile in America and even more after he visited her in 2006, two years before he made history as the first Black president of the United States.

Her daughter Auma shared a touching tribute on Twitter.

“Just lost the most important person in my life – my gran, Mama Sarah,” Auma Obama wrote. “My heart is broken! But as I write, not able to stop the tears from pouring, I know I was blessed to have her for so long! My inspiration, my rock, my comfort zone, my safe space. Rest in peace Dani!”

RELATED: Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame

RELATED: An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together

Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At 99  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Barack Obama , sarah obama

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Here’s What We Loved About The 2021 NAACP…
 3 hours ago
03.29.21
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 8 hours ago
03.29.21
Godzilla vs Kong
‘Nobody’ Wins At The Box Office While ‘Godzilla…
 8 hours ago
03.29.21
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’…
 8 hours ago
03.29.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the…
 19 hours ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 2 days ago
03.29.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards
Sherri Shepherd Talks ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Is Still Haunted By Her Abusive…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia
 4 days ago
03.25.21
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Charlamagne Claims Usher’s Discography Tops Chris Brown
 4 days ago
03.25.21
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N***as In Paris” Goes…
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Remember When: Fans Over Sexualized R&B Singer D’Angelo…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close