Tina Turner Is Still Haunted By Her Abusive Marriage To Ike Turner

Tina Turner

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Tina Turner’s documentary, Tina is set to air this weekend on HBO. Tina worked with Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin on the doc telling them she decided to go public with her abusive marriage because she wanted “to stop people from thinking that Ike & Tina were so positive, that we were such a great team.”

Tina originally told her story in People Magazine in 1981, however she had divorced Ike Turner in 1979, Turner was left to fend for herself and revive her career as a solo artist, playing Vegas cabaret shows, ballrooms, and appearances on Hollywood Squares, just to make money.

Lindsay and Martin, give another angle of Tina’s story, that is different from the 1993 biographical film What’s Love Got to Do With It, and the 2018 Tina Turner Musical. You can see Tina on HBO on March 27th.

Will you tune in to see Tina on HBO?

See story here

