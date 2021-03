Radio personality Charlamagne isn’t holding back when it comes to discussing Usher vs. Chris Brown. He recently said he thinks Usher’s discography is better, so he shouldn’t battle Chris in a Verzuz. He said to Timbaland, “Chris Brown against Usher, Nah, Usher wins that.”

He also said, “But Usher got twenty nuclear weapons. Twenty weapons of mass destruction, Tim.” Chris Brown vs. Usher: Who would win?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: