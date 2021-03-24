Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration Speculation

It seems there is a super collaboration on the way and we’re here for it! Trey Songz posted a picture of him, along with Chris Brown and Usher in what looks like the studio. If there is music headed our way thanks to these mega R&B singers then it will mark the first time the modern-day Kings of R&B will have collaborated together.

Chris has collaborated with both Usher and Trey on songs, but the trio coming together is star-power overload.

What do you think of a collaboration with Usher, Chris Brown, and Trey Songz on one song?

See story here