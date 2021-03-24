CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration Speculation

Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz

Source: Courtney Jones / Courtney Jones

It seems there is a super collaboration on the way and we’re here for it! Trey Songz posted a picture of him, along with Chris Brown and Usher in what looks like the studio. If there is music headed our way thanks to these mega R&B singers then it will mark the first time the modern-day Kings of R&B will have collaborated together.

Chris has collaborated with both Usher and Trey on songs, but the trio coming together is star-power overload.

What do you think of a collaboration with Usher, Chris Brown, and Trey Songz on one song?

See story here

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot
15 photos
7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
7 photos
Usher’s ‘Confessions’ Turns 10! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Songs
7 photos
& Trey Songz Spark Collaboration Speculation , Chris Brown , Usher

Videos
Latest
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg Teaming Up For A…
 7 hours ago
03.24.21
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration…
 7 hours ago
03.24.21
Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Kelly Clarkson Goes Full-’90s Throwback With Cover Of…
 7 hours ago
03.24.21
Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To…
 20 hours ago
03.24.21
Woman Who Rallied To Get Black ‘Teen Vogue’…
 22 hours ago
03.24.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter…
 23 hours ago
03.24.21
White Headmaster Made Black Boy Kneel & Apologize,…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop…
 1 day ago
03.23.21
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Seberg" Premiere
“Falcon” Has Biggest Disney Plus Launch
 1 day ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Earth Wind And Fire Wembley Arena
An Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close