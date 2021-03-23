CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Bobby Brown Jr. Died From Combo Of Alcohol, Cocaine & Fentanyl

Valentine's Music Festival

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

The results of Bobby Brown Jr’s toxicology report have been revealed. The son of R&B singer, Bobby Brown died back in November of 2020 due to a combo of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. The report says a witness told police Bobby Brown Jr. had drunk tequila, snorted a Percocet and cocaine. When Brown was found in his Los Angeles apartment there were no signs of drugs. The death was ruled accidental.

In the days leading up to his death, Bobby’s family said he didn’t feel well and was experiencing flu-like symptoms, however, COVID-19 was ruled out. Bobby Brown Jr. was the half-brother to Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston who died in 2015 after being in a coma for several months following a bathtub drowning.

See story here

 

Bobby Brown Jr. Died From Combo Of Alcohol , Cocaine & Fentanyl

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Seberg" Premiere
“Falcon” Has Biggest Disney Plus Launch
 5 hours ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife…
 21 hours ago
03.23.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers…
 22 hours ago
03.23.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of…
 23 hours ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 1 day ago
03.23.21
Earth Wind And Fire Wembley Arena
An Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Uncle Sam Is Broke?: The Falcon and the…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With…
 3 days ago
03.22.21
John Singleton
How ‘Snowfall’ Is Honoring John Singleton In Season…
 3 days ago
03.20.21
90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals
Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad…
 5 days ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close