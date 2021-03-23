Bobby Brown Jr. Died From Combo Of Alcohol , Cocaine & Fentanyl

The results of Bobby Brown Jr’s toxicology report have been revealed. The son of R&B singer, Bobby Brown died back in November of 2020 due to a combo of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. The report says a witness told police Bobby Brown Jr. had drunk tequila, snorted a Percocet and cocaine. When Brown was found in his Los Angeles apartment there were no signs of drugs. The death was ruled accidental.

In the days leading up to his death, Bobby’s family said he didn’t feel well and was experiencing flu-like symptoms, however, COVID-19 was ruled out. Bobby Brown Jr. was the half-brother to Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston who died in 2015 after being in a coma for several months following a bathtub drowning.

See story here

