CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Jazmine Sullivan Scores First Number 1 Adult Record

Jazmine Sullivan "Lost One" asset

Source: Adedayo Kosoko / Adedayo Kosoko

Jazmine Sullivan has just scored her very first number one song on the Adult R&B charts. Her latest record “Pick Up Your Feelings” has risen from number three to the top spot on the charts. This new number one beats her other chart-topping tune “I Need You Bad” which rose to number two back in November 2008.

Sullivan dethroned RCA’s Alicia Keys’ “So Done,” featuring Khalid, which itself ousted RCA’s own “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug after its seven-week dominance, giving the company three straight No. 1 Adult R&B leaders.

What do you think of Jazmine’s latest project?

See story here

Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop
10 photos
Jazmine Sullivan’s Transformation Over The Years
3 photos

Jazmine Sullivan Scores First Number 1 Adult Record

Videos
Latest
90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals
Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year
 5 hours ago
03.19.21
Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad…
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
Another Bag Secured: LeBron James Finalizes PepsiCo Deal,…
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 23 hours ago
03.19.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Fred Savage Announces EJ Williams As Star Of…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 4 days ago
03.16.21
The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny…
 4 days ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 5 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 6 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 6 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 1 week ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 1 week ago
03.11.21
Photos
Close