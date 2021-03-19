Jazmine Sullivan Scores First Number 1 Adult Record

Jazmine Sullivan has just scored her very first number one song on the Adult R&B charts. Her latest record “Pick Up Your Feelings” has risen from number three to the top spot on the charts. This new number one beats her other chart-topping tune “I Need You Bad” which rose to number two back in November 2008.

Sullivan dethroned RCA’s Alicia Keys’ “So Done,” featuring Khalid, which itself ousted RCA’s own “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug after its seven-week dominance, giving the company three straight No. 1 Adult R&B leaders.

