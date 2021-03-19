Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year

The Academy Awards take place in less than one month and producers are slowly but surely laying out the plans for the big night. This year’s nominees received a letter from this year’s producer’s saying that there will be no Zoom option for any actors who choose not to be at the event live. Producers say they will exercise every safety means possible to make the night fun and memorable to attend in person.

This year’s event won’t happen at L.A. Union Station with other segments happening at the Dolby Theatre. The Oscars air on Sunday, April 25.

Who do you think will win Best Picture this year?

See story here

