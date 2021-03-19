CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

The Academy Awards take place in less than one month and producers are slowly but surely laying out the plans for the big night. This year’s nominees received a letter from this year’s producer’s saying that there will be no Zoom option for any actors who choose not to be at the event live. Producers say they will exercise every safety means possible to make the night fun and memorable to attend in person.

This year’s event won’t happen at L.A. Union Station with other segments happening at the Dolby Theatre. The Oscars air on Sunday, April 25.

Who do you think will win Best Picture this year?

See story here

 

No Zooms” This Year , Oscars Say “No Jeans

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals
Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year
 5 hours ago
03.19.21
Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad…
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
Another Bag Secured: LeBron James Finalizes PepsiCo Deal,…
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 23 hours ago
03.19.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Fred Savage Announces EJ Williams As Star Of…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 4 days ago
03.16.21
The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny…
 4 days ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 5 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 6 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 6 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 1 week ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 1 week ago
03.11.21
Photos
Close