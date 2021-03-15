IRS Re-Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Online Tool

With the latest round of stimulus checks already going out, the IRS has re-launched its online tool for tracking stimulus payments. You can check the status of your payment by clicking the ‘Get My Payment’ button on the front page of IRS.gov. The first batch of $1,400 direct deposit payments went out this past weekend, and payments will continue to roll out in the weeks ahead.

Were you one of the people who already got your $1,400? How long has it typically taken for previous payments?

See status here

