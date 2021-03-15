CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

H.E.R. Reflects On Honoring George Floyd With ‘I Can’t Breathe’

2018 H.E.R. at BET Awards

Source: BET Awards / BET

H.E.R won Song Of The Year for her tribute to George Floyd on “I Can’t Breathe,” as she accepted her award with songwriter and singer, Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. reflected on writing the song over FaceTime. Also nominated in the category were Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and JP Saxe.

“I recorded this song by myself in my bedroom at my mom’s house. And I want to thank my dad – he cried, he was in tears when I wrote the song and I played it for him. He was the first person I played it for,” H.E.R said during her acceptance speech. H.E.R urged her fans and others to “keep the same energy,” which was on display over the Summer of 2020 as people filled the streets in protest over the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Did the Grammys get it right with the Song Of The Year?

 

H.E.R. Reflects On Honoring George Floyd With 'I Can't Breathe'

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 15 hours ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 5 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 5 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 5 days ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 6 days ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 6 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 6 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 6 days ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 1 week ago
03.08.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter…
 1 week ago
03.09.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 1 week ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 1 week ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close