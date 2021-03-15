H.E.R. Reflects On Honoring George Floyd With ‘I Can’t Breathe’

H.E.R won Song Of The Year for her tribute to George Floyd on “I Can’t Breathe,” as she accepted her award with songwriter and singer, Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. reflected on writing the song over FaceTime. Also nominated in the category were Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and JP Saxe.

“I recorded this song by myself in my bedroom at my mom’s house. And I want to thank my dad – he cried, he was in tears when I wrote the song and I played it for him. He was the first person I played it for,” H.E.R said during her acceptance speech. H.E.R urged her fans and others to “keep the same energy,” which was on display over the Summer of 2020 as people filled the streets in protest over the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Did the Grammys get it right with the Song Of The Year?

