Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper To Have A Diamond Certified Song

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Congratulations to Cardi B whose single, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is now a diamond-certified song. The news was announced on Tuesday (March 9) and makes Cardi the first female rapper to sell 10 million copies of the song. For those who have been keeping track, Nicki Minaj has two songs that went 8 times platinum with “Super Bass” and “Bang Bang,” then Lauryn Hill is the first female rapper to have a diamond certified album with her 1999 solo debut album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Bodak Yellow was produced by Laquan Green and J. White Did It and was the first song to establish Cardi as an artist following her social media and Love and Hip Hop success.

What is your favorite Cardi B song?

