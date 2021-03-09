Local
WE WON’T STOP: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2021 [DONATE NOW]

St. Jude 2021 Richond

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #WEWONTSTOP movement to help St. Jude kids.

St. Jude 2021

When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the We Won’t Stop t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement buy donating $20 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #WEWONTSTOP and #UrbanRadioCares. Also @ us @StJude. 

You can also donate by phone using the number 1-800-411-9898

WE WON’T STOP: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2021 [DONATE NOW]  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

