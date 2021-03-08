CLOSE
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem

Gladys Knight gave a soul-stirring performance of the national anthem for the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend. The legendary soul singer delivered the “Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the game. Viewers took to Twitter to give their comments about Knight’s performance with one person tweeting, “Gladys Knight done caught [sic] the holy ghost singing the national anthem.”

Alessia Cara delivered the Canada national anthem and the NBA honored HBCUs with Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir, the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band, the Florida A&M University Marching 100, and step teams from Spelman College and Morehouse College all taking the stage.

What did you think of the performances during the NBA All-Star Game?

