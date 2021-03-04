Janet Jackson 4-Hour Documentary Event Is On The Way

Finally! A Janet Jackson documentary is on the way from A&E. The four-hour documentary will feature the loss of the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, as well as controversial moments such as her 2004 Super Bowl performance, and the death of her brother, Michael, there also will be a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a mother.

“JANET” is produced by Janet and her brother Randy and is set for release in 2022.

What part of Janet Jackson’s life are you most interested to learn more about?

See story here