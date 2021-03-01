Andra Day Tearfully Accepts Golden Globe As First Black Best Actress Winner In 35 Years

Andra Day made her Golden Globe debut on Sunday night (February 28) and walked away with a win for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Hulu movie “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day is the first Black actress to win the Best Actress award since Whoopi Goldberg 35 years ago for “The Color Purple.” Day was tearful while accepting her award thanking, “the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and with her spirit.”

Day was also nominated along with Raphael Saadiq for Best Original Song, “Tigress & Tweed” however the win went to “Io sì” from “The Life Ahead.”

What did you think of “The United States vs Billie Holiday?” Was it a hit or miss for you?

