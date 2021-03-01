Eve And Naturi Naughton Set To Star In New ABC Hip-Hop Drama

Eve is coming back to television in a new ABC Hip-Hop drama that also stars Power’s “Tachia St. Patrick,” played by Naturi Naughton. Queens will feature four women in their 40s trying to rekindle the 90s Hip-Hop group that rose to stardom and made them legends. Eve will play Brianna and Naturi will play the founder of the group, Jill a.k.a “Da Trill.” Naughton brings experience to the role from her former group 3LW.

Prior to acting and hosting on “The Talk,” Eve was a best-selling rapper with hits including, “Let Me Blow Your Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani.

Do you think Queens will fair well with viewers?

