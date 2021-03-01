CLOSE
Television
HomeTelevision

Eve And Naturi Naughton Set To Star In New ABC Hip-Hop Drama

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater&apos;s 60th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Eve is coming back to television in a new ABC Hip-Hop drama that also stars Power’s “Tachia St. Patrick,” played by Naturi Naughton. Queens will feature four women in their 40s trying to rekindle the 90s Hip-Hop group that rose to stardom and made them legends. Eve will play Brianna and Naturi will play the founder of the group, Jill a.k.a “Da Trill.” Naughton brings experience to the role from her former group 3LW.

Prior to acting and hosting on “The Talk,” Eve was a best-selling rapper with hits including, “Let Me Blow Your Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani.

Do you think Queens will fair well with viewers?

See story here

How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth
27 photos
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
0 photos
Eve And Naturi Naughton Set To Star In New ABC Hip-Hop Drama

Videos
Latest
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi…
 3 days ago
03.01.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
After Successfully Trolling Fans, Title For Third Sony/Marvel…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
VIOLA DAVIS in Glamour magazine april 2015 issue
Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The…
 4 days ago
02.25.21
Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced,…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 6 days ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close