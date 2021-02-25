Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The Most Nominated Black Actress In Oscars History

If Viola Davis gets nominated for an Oscar for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, she could become the most nominated black actress in history. When asked about the possibility, she said, “For me, it’s a reflection of the lack of opportunities and access to opportunities people of color have had in this business.”

She also said, “If me, going back to the Oscars four times in 2021, makes me the most nominated Black actress in history, that’s a testament to the sheer lack of material there has been out there for artists of color.” Viola and Octavia Spencer currently share the title having three nominations each.

What is Viola Davis’s best role?

