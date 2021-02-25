CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Pharrell Williams Describes His Experience With The Holy Spirit

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

On a recent visit to the Kirk Franklin Podcast, Pharrell Williams talks firsthand about his experience with the Holy Ghost. He said, “Forget the wave in the basketball arena, forget the wave at the football stadium. You’ve never seen the wave of the Spirit causing people in waves; you see their heads turning and going up and down or whatever. Meanwhile, they’re still simultaneously people jumping up and down.”

He then said, “The energy is so thick, arguably a scientist could go in there with the right bag and capture it, take it home, release it in their room and feel the same thing. That is one of the most amazing power sources.” He lastly added about the presence of God, “I feel like it still fuels me to this day.”

What is the most interesting religious experience you’ve ever had?

See story here

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
16 photos
‘Happy’ Times! 9 Reasons Why 2014 Is The Year Of Pharrell Williams
6 photos
Pharrell Williams Describes His Experience With The Holy Spirit

Videos
Latest
VIOLA DAVIS in Glamour magazine april 2015 issue
Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The…
 5 hours ago
02.25.21
Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For…
 19 hours ago
02.25.21
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced,…
 22 hours ago
02.25.21
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 3 days ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 3 days ago
02.23.21
The Rickey Smiley $1000 Stimulus Contest
 3 days ago
02.22.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 4 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 4 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 4 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 6 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 7 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 1 week ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 1 week ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close