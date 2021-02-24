CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Exclusive Trailer For The New Tina Turner Documentary “Tina”

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Musical icon, Tina Turner, is giving fans an in depth look into some of her most memorable performances and private personal stories that have never been shared before in a new documentary, “Tina”. The singer shares stories from her difficult childhood as well as personal struggles throughout her career. The film features original music and footage from some of her performances.

The documentary, “Tina” will debut on HBO on March 27. What do you like most about watching documentaries on celebrities? Do you like learning about their personal background or their musical background more?

See story here

Happy 80th Birthday To The Icon & Comeback Queen Tina Turner
24 photos
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black Folks’ Hearts Stopped For A Second
15 photos
Exclusive Trailer For The New Tina Turner Documentary "Tina"

Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
The Rickey Smiley $1000 Stimulus Contest
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 6 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 6 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close