Tiger Woods Recovering From SUV Accident, Undergoes Multiple Surgeries on Leg

Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering” at a southern California hospital according to the latest statement from the golfer’s team early Wednesday morning. He sustained serious injuries in a one-car crash when his vehicle rolled over several times after striking a median in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday. Woods had emergency surgery for “multiple open fractures” to his right leg. Officials with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center say the two main bones in the lower leg were stabilized “by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Woods also suffered injuries to the bones in his root foot and ankle, which were stabilized using screws and pins.

Do you know anyone who has had similar injuries like this? What was their recovery like?

