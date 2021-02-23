Tina Knowles-Lawson Writes ‘Love Letter’ To Son-in-law JAY-Z

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote a love letter to her son-in-law JAY-Z praising his culture-shifting business sense and recent business move to see half of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to luxury goods owner LVMH. Mama Tina also shared that she was very proud of the Superbowl entertainment which was curated by JAY-Z.

“Jay I salute you and your Latest venture…You are a bad a** brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past!!” wrote Tina. JAY-Z spoke about the monumental business move with The New York Times saying, “We were always looking to grow this brand, and this happened very naturally.”

Who do you think has influenced the Hip-Hop culture the most, JAY-Z or Puff Daddy?

