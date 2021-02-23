CLOSE
Actors
HomeActors

Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’ Reboot

&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Wesley Snipes has revealed that when the folks at Marvel are interested he’d like to be in the reboot. If you haven’t heard, the reboot will star Mahershala Ali and Snipes has no issue with returning to the popular franchise. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD,” said Snipes. “Such is the business of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew- always a fan.”

Wesley was the first to bring the character from the comic book to the movie screen in 1998.

Would you put Snipes in the Blade reboot? Which Blade movie was the best?

See story here

Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’ Reboot

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 4 hours ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 18 hours ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 21 hours ago
02.23.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 5 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close