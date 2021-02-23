Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’ Reboot

Wesley Snipes has revealed that when the folks at Marvel are interested he’d like to be in the reboot. If you haven’t heard, the reboot will star Mahershala Ali and Snipes has no issue with returning to the popular franchise. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD,” said Snipes. “Such is the business of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew- always a fan.”

Wesley was the first to bring the character from the comic book to the movie screen in 1998.

Would you put Snipes in the Blade reboot? Which Blade movie was the best?

