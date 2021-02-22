CLOSE
Motown Legend Stevie Wonder Plans To Move To Ghana Permanently

Stevie Wonder has plans to move to Ghana, permanently. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Wonder says he has a song that he wants to release but he wants “America to do the right thing…I wanna see the nation smile again,” Wonder says he hopes to see it prior to him traveling to Ghana. Oprah clarifies if Stevie will move permanently to which the Motown legend responded, “I am.”

As to why Stevie picked Ghana, he has visited the Western African country for years and says, “there is more of a sense of community.” Wonder says America needs five years to right its wrongs, “I don’t want to see my children’s, children’s children have to say ‘oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me’. What is that,” he asked.

Would you consider moving to another country? If so, where?

