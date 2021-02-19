Play Ball! Much Awaited 2021 Flying Squirrels Schedule Released

Major League Baseball announced the full 2021 Minor League Baseball schedule on Thursday, including the 120-game slate for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who will open their season at The Diamond on Tuesday, May 4.

Information regarding game times and ticket details will be announced at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels will begin their eleventh season against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday, May 4, the first of 60 home games at The Diamond.

“This is another clear indication that hope is on the horizon,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The Squirrels will soon be back in action and we will be making more memories at The Diamond cheering on our hometown team.”

The schedule includes 10 home series, each consisting of six games beginning on Tuesdays and closing on Sundays. The home portion of the Flying Squirrels’ schedule closes on Sunday, September 12 against the Akron RubberDucks.

Home game dates include May 4-9, May 18-23, June 1-6, June 8-13, June 29-July 4, July 13-18, July 27-August 1, August 3-8, August 17-22 and September 7-12. The schedule secures a home game for the Flying Squirrels’ annual Independence Day celebration at The Diamond on July 4.

The Flying Squirrels will also play 60 road games across 10 series.

Last week, the Flying Squirrels announced the signing of a Player Development License with MLB that continues their long-standing partnership as the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Under MLB’s new player development system, the Flying Squirrels will face familiar opponents as members of the Double-A Northeast, including the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), and the newly-added Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). Also in the Double-A Northeast but not facing Richmond this season are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

When the Flying Squirrels return to the field on May 4, it will mark the end of a span of 610 days without professional baseball in Richmond. The team last played on September 2, 2019, a 7-1 win over the Baysox, prior to the cancelation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Opening Day will signal the end of the longest stretch without professional baseball played in Richmond since it went 1,062 days with no team from May 30, 1928-April 27, 1931.

RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS 2021 SCHEDULE

Home dates in bold

May 4-9 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (HOME)

May 11-16 vs. Harrisburg Senators (AWAY)

May 18-23 vs. Bowie Baysox (HOME)

May 25-30 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (AWAY)

June 1-6 vs. Altoona Curve (HOME)

June 8-13 vs. Harrisburg Senators (HOME)

June 15-20 vs. Somerset Patriots (AWAY)

June 22-27 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (AWAY)

June 29-July 4 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (HOME)

July 6-11 vs. Bowie Baysox (AWAY)

July 13-18 vs. Somerset Patriots (HOME)

July 20-25 vs. Akron RubberDucks (AWAY)

July 27-August 1 vs. Bowie Baysox (HOME)

August 3-8 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (HOME)

August 10-15 vs. Bowie Baysox (AWAY)

August 17-22 vs. Erie SeaWolves (HOME)

August 24-29 vs. Altoona Curve (AWAY)

August 31-September 5 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AWAY)

September 7-12 vs. Akron RubberDucks (HOME)

September 14-19 vs. Erie SeaWolves (AWAY)

Player Development League 2021 schedule is subject to change due to any COVID-19 federal and state restrictions and the PDL’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

Play Ball! Much Awaited 2021 Flying Squirrels Schedule Released was originally published on espnrichmond.com

