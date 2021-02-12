What’s Trending?! Do You Show PDA On Social Media? [WATCH]

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, social media will definitely be filled with loving posts. The crew talked about PDA (public display of affection) on social media and how they feel about it. Some couples may overshare on the internet and show every detail of their relationship and others may not post at all. Our listeners call in and share their opinions on showing PDA on social media.
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist
1. Tyrese - Signs Of Love Makin'1 of 20
2. Troop- All I Do Is Think Of You2 of 20
3. Joe- I Wanna Know3 of 20
4. Patti LaBelle - Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)4 of 20
5. Whitney Houston - You Give Good Love5 of 20
6. Anita Baker- Good Love6 of 20
7. Tony! Toni! Tone!- Anniversary7 of 20
8. Teddy Pendergrass - Turn Off The Lights8 of 20
9. Keith Sweat- Make It Last Forever9 of 20
10. Next - Butta Love10 of 20
11. Chaka Khan - Sweet Thing11 of 20
12. Janet Jackson- Would You Mind12 of 20
13. L.T.D.-We Both Deserve Each Other's Love13 of 20
14. Anita Baker- Sweet Love14 of 20
15. Jodeci - Forever My Lady15 of 20
16. Dru Hill- Beauty16 of 20
17. Luther Vandross- A House Is Not a Home17 of 20
18. Jagged Edge - I Gotta Be18 of 20
19. Ledisi - Anything For You19 of 20
20. Robin Thicke- Sex Therapy20 of 20
