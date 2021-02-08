Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?

Besides the game (and more chips and guac), the talk of Super Bowl Sunday is always the commercials. Here’s a few of the best, at least according to the Washington Post.

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands

Toyota: The adoption story of Paralympian swimmer Jessica Long

State Farm: “Drake” from State Farm with Aaron Rodgers & Patrick Mahomes

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade: When Life Hands Gives You Lemons…

How did this year’s Super Bowl ads compare to other years – were there more or less that you liked?

