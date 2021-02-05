Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]

You already know how Rock T does it and he’s predicting the winner and plays for Super Bowl LV. The game goes down this weekend with Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay. Rock T is diving deep into the play by play of each time and the reasons his team is going to win! His prediction is that this team will win 34-27.
Hear to see what team Rock T thinks is going to take the win!
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!
We should do a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ab9fMexgn6— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 2, 2018
Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It's all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation. https://t.co/jJkXqSch3c— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 4, 2018
Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay 🙌🏿👸🏾🙌🏿#GreatestLivingEntertainer #JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/RbG7ZheUrZ— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) February 4, 2018
Janet looking at her mentions#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/lY0LutZ21o— janet.club (@thejanetclub) February 4, 2018
Y'all ALREADY got #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending??? And it's ONLY noon!!!— Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) February 4, 2018
I ADORE Black people 😭! pic.twitter.com/pzdbAl35p8
I've been down with Janet Jackson since waaaaaaaaay before she was in "Control" of the "Rhythm Nation". #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay #GoodTimes pic.twitter.com/jqxZ1LK6aw— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) February 4, 2018
I still tear up at how dope this performance was. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/iIvzcYFZWs— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) February 4, 2018
Janet will not be performing today but she will be at @essencefest and all the OGs @AprilDRyan @rolandsmartin will be blocking the aisle dancing with her!! I'll bring the icy hot for everyone 😂🔥#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 4, 2018
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending on Justin’s Super Bowl day is the type of petty black history month magic I Iive for. pic.twitter.com/N1bWPtnCwv— 𝖕𝖗𝖔𝖙𝖔 (@the__prototype) February 4, 2018
I'm not watching the #Superbowl; I'm listening to #JanetJackson's latest album on repeat and paying proper homage: https://t.co/alyRaFybWS #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/mkFVCffqje— Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) February 4, 2018
Put some respect on her name. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/rnWRzbS8UU— ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) February 4, 2018
One of the many things I love about Janet is that she NEVER phoned in choreo. She is always right there with her dancers, live performance or videos. Some folks are only around for the 3rd 8-count. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/mTT1fX6Jk2— April (@ReignOfApril) February 4, 2018
Sliding into #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay like.. pic.twitter.com/ehzKQk2GHb— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 4, 2018
The whole world is with you today, Janet. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/gMUOT4H2ea— PAN (@forumpandlr) February 4, 2018
My screensaver for the last 4 years to remind me of her GREATNESS daily . I am because of the doors she opened and the risks she takes ! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/zvXc9HaaHu— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 4, 2018
