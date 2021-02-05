CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]

You already know how Rock T does it and he’s predicting the winner and plays for Super Bowl LV.  The game goes down this weekend with Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay.  Rock T is diving deep into the play by play of each time and the reasons his team is going to win!  His prediction is that this team will win 34-27.

Hear to see what team Rock T thinks is going to take the win!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

16 photos Launch gallery

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

Continue reading What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

[caption id="attachment_2815488" align="alignleft" width="902"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] Last week, film director Matthew Cherry decided that on Super Bowl Sunday, Black Twitter should rejoice and make it #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay instead. And that’s exactly what they did…and it was glorious. Here are 35 amazing Tweets honoring the iconic singing legend. Justin Timberlake who?

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 8 hours ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 22 hours ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 1 day ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 2 days ago
02.04.21
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
 2 days ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 3 days ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Photos
Close