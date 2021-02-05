nick cannon , ViacomCBS Have Reunited

ViacomCBS and Nick Cannon have made up after his Anti-Semitic comments caused the network to cut ties with Nick Cannon. Now that the two have made up, look for the popular sketch show Wild ‘N Out to make a triumphant return. Production on new episodes of the show are scheduled to happen in the near future.

Jewish leaders have praised Cannon over the past months for his help to fight against anti-Semitism following his comments months ago.

Are you happy to know that Wild ‘N Out is coming back?

