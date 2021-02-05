CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon, ViacomCBS Have Reunited

Nick Cannon 2016

Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

ViacomCBS and Nick Cannon have made up after his Anti-Semitic comments caused the network to cut ties with Nick Cannon. Now that the two have made up, look for the popular sketch show Wild ‘N Out to make a triumphant return. Production on new episodes of the show are scheduled to happen in the near future.

Jewish leaders have praised Cannon over the past months for his help to fight against anti-Semitism following his comments months ago.

Are you happy to know that Wild ‘N Out is coming back?

See story here

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)
14 photos
Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style
18 photos
Orlando Brown Claims Nick Cannon Sucked WHAT????
2 photos
nick cannon , ViacomCBS Have Reunited

Videos
Latest
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 3 hours ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 17 hours ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 19 hours ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 2 days ago
02.04.21
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
 2 days ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 3 days ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Photos
Close