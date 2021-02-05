CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman Nominated For 4 SAG Awards

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

SAG nominations were announced and actor Chadwick Boseman became the first-ever actor to be nominated for four SAG Awards in one year in the film categories, making history after his death by being nominated for: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Da 5 Bloods), Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Netflix sits at the top of the mountain when it comes to SAG Award nominations. The streaming service has landed 30 nominations, giving it the most for any company. Three of its films, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 landed nominations in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. A category that only holds five nominations.

Find out how well these and many other Netflix shows fare on April 4 on TNT and TBS.

How much do you watch Netflix in a day? What are your top three shows on Netflix?

See story here

Photos
