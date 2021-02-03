CLOSE
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Congratulations to Laurence Fishburne. The actor will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SCAD aTVfest. Fishburne becomes just the second actor to receive the award from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Phylicia Rashad was the first in 2013. Fun fact for you, Fishburne’s first acting role was on the soap One Life to Live when he was only ten-years-old.

The festival held in Georgia takes place from February 4th through 6th.

What’s your favorite Laurence Fishburne role?

