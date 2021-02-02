Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity

Comcast has just launched “Black Experience” for viewers who want to check out Black content. The section, which has been endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association, will contain more than 100 titles and will be a mix of a wide range of content from across Xfinity. Comcast says the section will also feature premium content that’s steadily growing.

The section is available to Comcast customers of Xfinity X1 and the bonus is that it’s free of charge.

Have you cut the cord or do you still have cable?

