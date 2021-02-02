CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity

Xfinity Logo

Source: Client Logo_ Xfinity/Comcast / xfinity

Comcast has just launched “Black Experience” for viewers who want to check out Black content. The section, which has been endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association,  will contain more than 100 titles and will be a mix of a wide range of content from across Xfinity. Comcast says the section will also feature premium content that’s steadily growing.

The section is available to Comcast customers of Xfinity X1 and the bonus is that it’s free of charge.

Have you cut the cord or do you still have cable?

See story here

 

Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 9 hours ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 22 hours ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 24 hours ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020
K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
A Timeless Body Of Work: Fans Celebrate 5…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
Photos
Close