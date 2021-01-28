CLOSE
Michael Strahan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018

Source: Radio One Raleigh / courtesy of Michael Strahan for Women’s Empowerment 2018

Good Morning America and Fox Sports personality Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis explains why Strahan has not appeared on GMA this week and appeared remotely during Sunday’s NFL On Fox broadcast. The former Giants says his twin daughters and their mother are also getting tested.  He plans to appear on GMA at some point this week to discuss the diagnosis.

