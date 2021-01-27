CLOSE
Apple Warns To Not Put Phone Near Pacemaker

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro 11 Max

Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro

The folks at Apple have issued a warning to iPhone users. Keep your iPhone six inches away from your pacemaker or defibrillator. Apple says that the magnets, radios, and other components on the iPhone could interfere with these devices if they come in close contact. It’s not just the newer iPhone that could cause the issue, according to Apple all phones pose an issue.

To avoid any issues Apple says it’s best to keep those medical devices away from iPhones and those new MagSafe accessories.

Have you run into these issues with your iPhone?

See story here

 

