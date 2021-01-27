CLOSE
Kevin Hart Joining ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Kevin Hart At FX premier

After several months of negotiations, Kevin Hart has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Borderlands movie. In the movie adaptation of the classic video game, Hart will play Roland a character who is a far cry from the comedic roles many are used to seeing Kevin play in past films. The Borderlands video game was released back in 2009 and the latest version of the game was released two years ago.

Director Eli Roth says he’s “thrilled” to be working with Kevin Hart. Have you ever played Borderlands? What video game do you think would make a great movie?

See story here

