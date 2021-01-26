CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Father Speaks Out

Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre is going through the tough times of divorce, and now to make matters worse, we’re finding out that things aren’t all good with his dad either. Dre’s father, Theodore Young, recently did an interview and talked about the strained relationship that he has with his son. “I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” said 73-year-old Theodore. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me.”

Dre’s mom was 16 when she was pregnant with him and reportedly left his dad Theodore shortly after he was born because of the alleged abuse.

Do you think that Dr. Dre should do an interview to talk about his recent issues?

