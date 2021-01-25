Super Bowl LV: Brady Vs. Mahomes

The stage is set. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay is the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.For Tom Brady, this will be his 10th Super Bowl. For Patrick Mahomes, it’s a chance to win back-to-back titles, something no quarterback has done since – who else?? Brady, in 2003-2004 with the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LV is February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Are you excited for this matchup? Who are you rooting for?

