Hall Of Fame Legend Hank Aaron Dies At 86

Hall of Famer and longtime ‘Home Run King’ Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86. Aaron is one of the greatest players in MLB history, breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and hitting a record 755 homers during his 23-year MLB career.  He still holds the all-time MLB record for RBIs and total bases, and ranks third in hits.

Aaron was also a key figure in the civil rights era and often received death threats from racist fans as he approached Babe Ruth’s record. He remained a major presence in Atlanta and recently, along with his wife Billye,  took the COVID-19 vaccine at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta in the hopes of inspiring other Black Americans to get theirs also.

Was Aaron the greatest MLB player ever?  Will his RBI record ever be broken?

See story here

