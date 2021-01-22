CLOSE
Boxing & MMA
HomeBoxing & MMA

Eminem Tells Dana White His Opinion Doesn’t Matter On Sportscenter

50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

A clip of Eminem being interviewed on Sportscenter with UFC president Dana White was posted by former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and the rapper’s comments were surprising. Eminem’s music has been used to promote UFC fights including the upcoming UFC 257 card and in the clip, Eminem is talking to White saying, “The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter. And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league.”

It’s unclear the context of the conversation and why Eminem took a jab at the UFC President, however, the full interview is set to be released soon.

Why do you think Eminem took a jab at Dana White?

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)
0 photos
Eminem Tells Dana White His Opinion Doesn’t Matter On Sportscenter

Videos
Latest
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 4 days ago
01.19.21
Remembering Dr. King The Alpha Man
 4 days ago
01.18.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Nike & Converse Slap Over 500 Websites &…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
White Supremacist Queens Man Impeached Twice, Can’t Tweet…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Celina Powell Claims Offset Paid Her For Another…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close