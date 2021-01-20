CLOSE
National
Screen Actors Guild May Expel Trump

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Looks like the White House may not be the only thing Trump loses this week. Word is he may lose his SAG card too. According to the Screen Actors Guild, there was an “overwhelmingly unanimous” vote to take away his SAG card. The Guild believes that Trump’s involvement in the January 6 incident at the Capitol played a big part in their decision.

Trump has been a SAG member since 1989 with credits for The Apprentice, Home Alone 2, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more.

Do you think Trump should lose his SAG card?

See story here

