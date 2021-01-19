CLOSE
Denzel Washington Tears Up Over Praise From His Son

While being interviewed about his latest movie on HBO Max, The Little Things, the interviewer read Denzel Washington some kind words from his son.Denzel was recently named the best actor of the 21st Century by the New York Times. John David Washington said of his dad, I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family.

Denzel responded, wow! I’m speechless while he had tears in his eyes. He also told the interviewer, watch for his sister. His sister is a great actor, Olivia Washington.

What is your favorite Denzel Washington movie?

