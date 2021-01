Chris Rock revealed that while he attended Jam Master Jay’s funeral he,“was crying like I almost fainted I was crying so hard.”The comedian says, “I remember Bus kind of picking me up and carrying me out like a soldier, like, ‘You will not be left behind.’

Rock and Busta continue to be close to this day as Chris was recently featured on Busta’s latest album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

