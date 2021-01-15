Join us on January 18th at 2pm on FACEBOOK LIVE for Miss Community Clovia Lawrence & Radio One Richmond for the MLK Community Day Virtual Event “Blacks & Vaccines” – Real talk about the COVID-19 Vaccine & Health Stigmas in our Community. Sponsored by Anthem Health Keepers Plus & VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Please note this event is on Monday, January 18th at 2pm.

There seems to be a time glitch with Facebook on our website and displays the incorrect time of 11am.

The correct time will be 2pm on January 18, 2021.

