Houston Rockets Trade James Harden To Brooklyn Nets

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

One day after slamming the Houston Rockets in a post-game interview, NBA superstar James Harden has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden’s departure is part of a multi-player deal that will leave Caris LeVert in Indiana, Victor Oladipo in H-Town and former Cavalier Dante Exum in Houton, TMZ reports.

Harden has made no secret of his desire to be traded, telling reporters after Tuesday’s 117-100 loss, “We’re just not good enough.” The comment prompted Coach Stephen Silas to order Harden to skip practice on Wednesday, explaining team officials “felt that it was best for the group and best for James.”

Will Harden be a good fit with the Nets? Was it unprofessional for him to criticize the Rockets in public?

See story here

 

