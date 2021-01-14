CLOSE
Andra Day To Star In Hulu’s “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

“Rise Up” singer, Andra Day is starring in Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” The movie is Day’s first acting role as she will portray the Jazz singer. “The United States vs Billie Holiday” was directed by Lee Daniels, also known for Precious, The Butler, and Fox’s Star.

The movie tells the story of how the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched an undercover sting operation against Billie Holiday after her song “Strange Fruit” causes controversy and incited racial tension.

Andra is already receiving accolades for her performance including Variety, who predicts Day will be nominated for Best Actress at the 2021 Oscars. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” comes to Hulu on February 26th.

