Spike Lee’s Kids Are Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children have been named Golden Globe Ambassadors. Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press confirmed that Satchel and Jackson Lee will take on the role for this year’s ceremony. The kids have already picked the organizations that they want to represent this award season. Satchel chose Callen Lorde, an organization that helps LGBTQ communities in New York, and Jackson chose Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Both organizations will receive $25,000 on the kids’ behalf. The Golden Globes are scheduled to take place on February 28.

