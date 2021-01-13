CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyrese’s Hand Goes For Mary J. Blige’s Thigh And Gets Shut Down

USA - 'Movies Rock' - Music and Film Celebration in Los Angeles - Arrivals

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Fans got a laugh after a video of Mary J. Blige and Tyrese taking a picture surfaced on social media for her 50th birthday. The video shows Tyrese and Mary getting ready to take a picture when she shifts herself to show off the thigh-high split in her dress.

Tyrese reaches for her thigh and Mary quickly shuts him down with an “aye, aye, aye, n_gga!”Fans responded positively to Mary’s energy and compared her response to that of her “Power Book II: Ghost” character, Monet Tejada. One fan wasn’t impressed with Tyrese’s sneaky move writing, “Eww made me cringe he would even try to do that.”

Who is the most authentic celebrity you’ve ever met?

See story here

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman
8 photos
Tyrese's Hand Goes For Mary J. Blige's Thigh And Gets Shut Down

Videos
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…
 15 hours ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 15 hours ago
01.13.21
Naomi Osaka Signs On To Be A Brand…
 19 hours ago
01.13.21
Netflix Flexes Its Muscle With New Teaser Video…
 20 hours ago
01.13.21
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy On The Cover…
 20 hours ago
01.13.21
Watch: Andra Day to Star In Hulu’s “The…
 21 hours ago
01.13.21
5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Impeachment Keep Foot…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Donald Trump’s iPhone Is A Brick After Broad…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Lori Harvey Appreciation Post: Fashion And Finesse Is…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 4 days ago
01.11.21
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team
 5 days ago
01.08.21
Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate…
 6 days ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close