Tyrese’s Hand Goes For Mary J. Blige’s Thigh And Gets Shut Down

Fans got a laugh after a video of Mary J. Blige and Tyrese taking a picture surfaced on social media for her 50th birthday. The video shows Tyrese and Mary getting ready to take a picture when she shifts herself to show off the thigh-high split in her dress.

Tyrese reaches for her thigh and Mary quickly shuts him down with an “aye, aye, aye, n_gga!”Fans responded positively to Mary’s energy and compared her response to that of her “Power Book II: Ghost” character, Monet Tejada. One fan wasn’t impressed with Tyrese’s sneaky move writing, “Eww made me cringe he would even try to do that.”

