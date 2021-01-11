CLOSE
Rihanna And H.E.R. Invest In Black Woman-Owned Business

and H.E.R. have stepped up to invest in a black female-owned business, Partake Foods. Forbes is reporting that Denise Woodard’s health-conscious brand was founded after the mother couldn’t find food for her daughter who suffers from food allergies. Woodard left her corporate job at Coca-Cola to focus on Partake Foods full time. She delivered cookies and started a Kickstarter campaign and eventually received capital from several venture capital firms and JAY-Z.

Woodard’s first round of investments has closed at $4.8 million and her products can be found on Whole Foods and Target shelves nationwide. “The demand for thoughtfully-made cookies, snacks, and treats is clear, and we are excited to continue to provide plant-based, safe, and crave-worthy foods to consumers,” says Woodard.

Have you started or are thinking of starting a new brand out of necessity? Share your business.

See story here

 

