CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Here’s What Happened When Vivica Fox Called Young Thug A “Sexy A** Looking Cockroach”

Vivica A. Fox is being called colorist, anti-black, and everything else under the diaspora sun for referring to rapper Young Thug as “a good sexy ass-looking cockroach” on a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens. 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fox’s comments were inspired after she asked about Thug’s fashion sense and whether or not she considers him attractive.

“You know he’s, like, just like a good sexy ass-looking cockroach, and I don’t mean that mean. Like I don’t. You know what I mean? It’s like, the hair and everything like that. He’s got rockstar quality. He could be a great animation character.”

After some more chatter among the Cocktails hosts, Fox continued.

“I meant that in the kindest term though, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because his features are just very, you know. But he’s very rockstar. He loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons, and he makes good music. But his ass is not as big as Jay-Z’s.”

Do you think she meant it in a foul way? Listeners surely did. Hit play to hear for yourself.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So far the 56-year-old star hasn’t said anything more about her seemingly shady comments towards Thugger. Looks like she’s too busy celebrating Raphael Warnock’s senate win. 

Of course, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about a Black woman calling a Black man a cockroach and they did NOT hold back. Hit the flip to see some of the reactions and tell us what you think about this whole ordeal!

SEE ALSO:

Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The Skin I’m In

Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Victim Airs Out Him & Nicki Minaj Over Alleged Harassment

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

2 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s What Happened When Vivica Fox Called Young Thug A “Sexy A** Looking Cockroach”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
New York Times Best-Selling Author Eric Jerome Dickey…
 18 hours ago
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…
 18 hours ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 20 hours ago
01.07.21
How Switching To A Healthy Lifestyle Helped Me…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
8 items
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere
50 Cent Releases “Part Of The Game” Music…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Teyana Taylor Leaves Music & Welcomes Newest Venture…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Kim Hill Reacts To will.i.am Wondering Why Black…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close