50 Cent just released the music video for “Part Of The Game”, which serves as the official theme song for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. The show, a spin-off prequel to the series “Power”, is about the New York upbringing of the main character “Kanan Stark” in the 1990s.

The show will debut this summer and stars Omar Epps, and London Brown.

Are you amped up over Power Book III: Raising Kanan and what do you think of 50 Cent’s new song?

