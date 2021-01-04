As expected, Nicki Minaj’s son is drippin more than your average baby. I mean can you blame him? His mother is a fashion lover who has sold over 100 million records worldwide during the course of her career. She’s a musical beast, bringing home six American Music Awards, twelve BET Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and two Billboard Women in Music Awards. Between her love of designer labels and her successful music career, her baby boy will have expensive taste in fashion and access to a music career, should that be his direction.

This past weekend, Nicki gave us a first look at her adorable son. In a slide show of pictures, we see the pint-sized infant swagged out in everything from Fendi and Versace, to Gucci and Burberry.

In the caption she wrote, “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

One item from Baby Minaj’s wardrobe costs more than my most expensive piece of clothing. His cute Fendi onsie can be purchased from Farfetch.com for $630.00.

Nicki’s transition to motherhood has been sweet to see. It seems like life as a wife and mother has been very fulfilling for her. My personal theory is that this new role will change her approach when it comes to music. Only time will tell. In any case, Nicki’s baby boy is an adorable little teddy bear. I can’t wait to see more of him!

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

