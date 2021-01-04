Beyonce Shares Video Of Kids And Reflects On 2020

Beyonce gave fans a gift to begin 2021 over the weekend. The “Queen Bee” shared a video of her youngest children on a golf cart. Beyonce is seen riding with her children while listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage Remix” featuring the “Homecoming” singer.

Beyonce is seen with her son, Sir, sitting on her lap as she asks her youngest daughter, Rumi, if she had a good summer, to which she responds with a head nod and a smile. Beyonce also posted pictures of her twins wearing her ADIDAS x Ivy Park collection. Beyonce expressed hope for a “better and brighter 2021.”

What is your hope for 2021?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: